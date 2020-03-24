KEARNEY — On Wednesday, CHI Health Good Samaritan and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will begin postponing the scheduling of non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures. This decision was made in collaboration with other health systems in the state.
“We know this may be inconvenient and disruptive for our patients, but we need to do everything possible to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” said Michael Schnieders, president of Good Samaritan. “Our hospitals have already made numerous changes to prevent exposure of the virus to our patients, providers and visitors. This is one more step.”
The action also will allow hospitals to protect their workforce, patients and the community while conserving vital medical supplies.
“Should we see an increase in critically ill COVID-19 patients, concentrating resources where they’re needed is a responsible thing we can do during the pandemic,” said Edward Hannon, president of St. Francis.
In general, non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures are those that can be postponed without risk of harm to patients, according to the American College of Surgeons and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Patients will be contacted if their surgery or procedure is postponed. They may discuss rescheduling at that time.