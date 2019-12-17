KEARNEY — Today’s donations of $4,335 have pushed the Goodfellows tally to $38,901.
Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing, including coats, hats, boots and gloves. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks so all kids are well-equipped at the start of the school year. Low-income families also can get free milk through Goodfellows.
In addition, Goodfellows will deliver gifts to 1,200 needy children on Christmas morning.
Key dates in the Goodfellows season include:
- Sunday — Wrapping day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25 — Delivery day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 8 a.m.
Donors may give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Dee Dee’s Barbershop, $50; Helen Duncan, $20 in memory of Glen Duncan and George Dobish; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $100; Lisa Clifford, $25; Jennifer Foster, $40 in memory of James and Carolyn Foster; Bart Beattie, $100; Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Burr, $50 in honor of Jack and Ruth Rall and Family; Gwyn and David Sheen, $100; Alan and Gail Kegley, $100; Garth and Vicki Scism, $250; Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, Beuke, Bowman & Symington, LLP, $200.
Jerry and Joyce Gloystein, $100; Exchange Bank, $100; Kearney Dawn Rotary Club, $250; Randall and Debra Kratochvil, $50; anonymous, $1,500; Knights of Columbus, $100; P.J. and Dorann Bartels, $50; Lynn and Bernadene Johnson, $100; anonymous, $100; Nicklos and Deborah Zade, $25; Edward Broadfoot & Sons Sand and Gravel Co., $300; Gary and Linda Chramosta, $100, in memory of Rick Chramosta; anonymous, $200; Shirley Hoos Swanson, $25, in memory of Jon Hoos and Stetson Hoos; Gene and Kristi Svec, $250.
