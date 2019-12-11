KEARNEY — Today’s donations of $2,221 have boosted the Goodfellows tally to $29,196.
The money will help low-income families in several ways. Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing, including coats, hats, boots and gloves. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks so all kids are well-equipped at the start of the school year. Low-income families also may get free milk through Goodfellows.
In addition, Goodfellows will deliver gifts to 1,200 needy children on Christmas morning.
Key dates in the Goodfellows season include:
- Dec. 22: Wrapping day — anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Delivery day — anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 8 a.m.
Donors may give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub. They also can visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Soil Sisters & Misters Garden Club, $50; anonymous, $1,000; Gregory and Dawn Lundell, $100; Holiday Inn $250; WSK PC $100; Becker Enterprises Inc., $100; Robert and Patricia Nordhues, $100; Robert and Ann O’Quinn Young, $125; Robert and Linda Zuehlsdorf, $46 in memory of Andrew Edward Zuehlsdorf; Midlands Contracting Inc., $350.
Also, one name was omitted Monday when Goodfellows reported the annual $5,000 donation from the Essam and Barbara Arram family. The list should have been Arram Family Foundation “In Memory of Hanny Arram and Alia Arram. From Essam and Barbara Arram, Tarik Arram, Courtney, Little Essam and Sophia Arram, Camil, Nadia, Laila, Emily and Amir Saadi,” $5,000.
