KEARNEY — Today’s donations of $1,400 have lifted the tally in the 2019 Goodfellows drive to $26,975.
The money will help needy children throughout the year with shoes, warm clothing, milk and school supplies. Goodfellows also delivers gifts to kids who might not receive anything on Christmas, except for the Goodfellows.
In 2018, donations to Goodfellows made it possible for 1,200 kids to have a merry Christmas.
Donors who want to support Goodfellows may give by visiting the Goodfellows’ website and donating online using PayPal. Donations also will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Byron and Elaine Wiseman, $100; Myron Kouba, $50; Sons of the American Legion, $100; anonymous, $250; Ron and Susie Bielen berg, $200 in memory of Keith King and Wayne McKinney; Kearney Elks Lodge No. 984, $50; David and Taffy Richardson, $100;
David and Peggy Townsend, $100; Dana and Beth Ernst, $250; Jean Johnson, $50 in memory of Thurston and Leona Nelson; Chandler Lynch III, $100 in memory of Susan Lynch; Kearney Does No. 14, $50.
