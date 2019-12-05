KEARNEY — If history repeats, Saturday will be a pivotal day for the 2019 Kearney Goodfellows drive.
Volunteers will visit Kearney businesses on Saturday to ask for donations so needy kids will receive gifts on Christmas and get milk, warm clothes and school supplies to help them throughout the year.
The 2018 one-day business drive took place during a blinding snowstorm, but still resulted in giving of $17,879. The gifts from Kearney businesses helped to kick-start an avalanche of other gifts that resulted in total donations of $65,593 for the 2018 drive.
Goodfellows Board member Dave Mattson of Kearney chaired his 41st business drive in 2018. During his 41 years at the helm, business donors have given more than $500,000 to Goodfellows.
This year, Mattson will share the responsibilities of chairing the business drive with Kearney attorney Brad Holbrook, a recent addition to the Goodfellows Board of Directors.
Holbrook said he wants to thank businesses in advance for having their donations ready when Goodfellows volunteers arrive on Saturday.
“Every year we have businesses with their donations in hand, ready for our volunteers to pick up,” Holbrook said. “I also appreciate the volunteers who are willing, every year, to beat the streets to collect these donations.”
The business sector drive is important, Holbrook said, because it energizes private donors.
Last year, Goodfellows delivered Christmas toys and goodies to 1,200 children.
Key dates in the Goodfellows season include:
- Today: Give Where You Live.
- Saturday: One-day fund drive at businesses.
- Dec. 22: Wrapping day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Delivery day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 8 a.m.
Donors may give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub or during Saturday’s business district drive. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Additionally, Goodfellows is among the Kearney area service organizations that are participating in today’s Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live campaign.
Today’s donations of $1,000 lift the Goodfellows campaign to $1,600. Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at: Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are: VFW Auxiliary No.759, $100; Dority Chiropractic Office, $500; anonymous, $50; Maxine Brass, $50; Michael and Gail Mullins, $200; and Terrry and Connie Keiss, $100.
