KEARNEY — Today’s donations of $2,500 have pushed the Goodfellows tally to $41,401.
Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing, including coats, hats, boots and gloves. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks so all kids are well-equipped at the start of the school year. Low-income families also can get free milk through Goodfellows.
In addition, Goodfellows will deliver gifts to 1,200 needy children on Christmas morning.
Key dates in the Goodfellows season include:
- Sunday — Wrapping day: Anyone may help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25 — Delivery day: Anyone may help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 8 a.m.
Donors may give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Central Nebraska Auto Club (Cruise Nite), $500; The Hens, $300; ABC Drug, $100; Brad and Linda Fisher, $50; Dobytown Kiwanis Club, $100; Amigos, $100; Virginia McKinney, $300; Lisa and David Gleason, $50; Philip and Mary Kommers, $100; Donna Hartford, $50, in memory of Pete Markus, Nancy Bolton and Tom Hartford; Sharon Swett, $100, in memory of Richard Swett; anonymous, $50; John and Kathy Horvath, $100, in memory of Kent and Jane Mattson; Lauretta Valentine, $150, from wife and family in memory of Ollie Valentine; Rhonda and Pam, $100; Tesmer Family, $100, in memory of Jerry, mom and dad; American Legion Post No. 52, $100; James Smith Sr., $100, in memory of Kay Smith; Harry and Dotty Klimeck, $50.
