KEARNEY — A tradition that began in the 1940s when a group of Kearney businessmen wondered what they might do to brighten Christmas for needy kids kicks off today with the 2019 Kearney Goodfellows drive.
Just as the businessmen passed the hat 70 years ago, today’s residents of Kearney have an opportunity to spread the season’s cheer to those in need.
Last year’s Goodfellows drive resulted in $65,593 in donations and delivered Christmas toys and goodies to 1,200 children. The goal this year will be the same.
Residents of the Kearney area are called upon to help the Goodfellows team do its work.
Donations help low-income families in assorted ways. Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing, including coats, hats, boots and gloves. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks so all kids are well-equipped at the start of the school year. Low-income families also may get free milk through Goodfellows.
Key dates in the Goodfellows season include:
- Dec. 5: Give Where You Live.
- Dec. 7: One-day fund drive at businesses.
- Dec. 22: Wrapping day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Delivery day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 8 a.m.
Donors have several options to help support Goodfellows. They may donate the traditional way via the Kearney Hub or during the Dec. 7 one-day business district drive. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Additionally, Goodfellows is among the Kearney area service organizations that will participate in the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live campaign on Dec. 5.
The 2019 Goodfellows campaign starts today with a tally of $600.
The money is from donations made to Goodfellows immediately after the completion of the 2018 drive and some donations that arrived during the year. Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Don and Karen Schutte, $25; Thomas and Christina Heacock, $200; Dobytown Kiwanis, $100; Bob Bragg, $200; anonymous, $25; Michael Haberlan, $50.
