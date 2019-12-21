KEARNEY — On Sunday, volunteers will be wrapping gifts for about 1,200 needy kids who will receive Goodfellows gifts on Christmas morning. Anyone may help with the wrapping, which begins at 1 p.m. in the Exhibit Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Volunteers also are invited to assist with deliveries of the gifts. It will begin at 8 a.m. Christmas Day at the Exhibit Building.
Today’s donations of $4,360 have pushed the Goodfellows tally to $63,090.
In addition to Christmas gifts, Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing, including coats, hats, boots and gloves. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks. Low-income families also can get free milk through Goodfellows.
Donors may give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Office employees of Parker Hannifin Corp., $1,720; Roxanne Swanson, $25; Donald Niemann, $100; Heather Hickman $15; Darrel and Kathy Weis, $100, in memory of Bernie and Bette Babbitt; Gordon and Mary Morrow, $30, in memory of C.S. and Hazel Morrow; Lee and Anita Huddleston, $100, in memory of Jack and Darlene Smith; anonymous, $25; Richard and Beverly Schumacher, $75; anonymous, $50.
Bill and Nancy Anderson, $100, in memory of Jean Hill; Shanghai Gals, $50; anonymous, $50; Wayne and Kathryn Gappa, $500; Jerry and Jeanne Hanson, $30; Russell and Sandra Smith, $100; Dann and Patricia Sharp, $50; Rex and Shari Peterson, $100; First National Bank, $440; Rick and Cindy Kucera, $250; Elaine Dobish, $50 in memory of my husband, George; Janet and Brent Steffen, $50; Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, $150; Mark and Jennifer McBride, $100; Brad Kernick, $100, in memory of Scott Kernick; Helen Duncan, $50.
