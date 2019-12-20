KEARNEY — The Goodfellows tally has grown by $15,673 today and now totals $58,730.
Today’s gifts of almost $16,000 were collected from 93 donations gathered during the Dec. 5 Give Where You Live day of giving organized by the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
The donations will make it possible for Goodfellows to deliver gifts to 1,200 needy children on Christmas.
On Sunday, volunteers will be wrapping gifts for those kids at 1 p.m. in the Exhibit Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Volunteers also are invited to help deliver the gifts, which begins at 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the Exhibit Building.
In addition to Christmas gifts, Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks. Low-income families also may get free milk through Goodfellows.
Donors may give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted during the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Bob and Sue Wallace, $25; Dick and Barbara Beechner, $50; Jeanne Ross, $100; Alice Mercer, $100; Ron Larsen, $200; Robert Wiester, $200; Marlene Hansen, $102.50; Cheryl Hough, $75; Don and Darlene Wagner, $150; Jake and Nicolle Williams, $307.50; Ken and Bonnie Mumm, $50; anonymous, $25; anonymous, $25; Brad Bigelow, $50; Rick and Karen Rhoads, $300; Larry and Joan Swanson, $100; anonymous, $51.25; Gary and Elizabeth Gillaspy, $400.
Anonymous, $51.25; Erdley Matteson, $20.50; Mel and Lois Wiens, $400; Kathleen Johnston, $200; Dale and Janet Pohlmann, $50; Susan Bigg, $100; Lance and Chris Hehner, $100; Megan Shada, $10; anonymous, $10.25; anonymous, $25; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $102.50; John and JoDell Payne, $200; Gateway Farm Expo, $256.25; Sue Keim, $100, in memory of Russ Bayne; Sue Keim, Gary, Janice and Sue, $100, in memory of Dale and Ilia Wright; Tom and Mary Henning, $400.
John and Shirley McCammond, $50; Sara Homan, $51.25; Robert and Margaret Glandt, $20; Bob and Dorothy Bragg, $5,000; Sharon Beltzer, $50; anonymous, $50; Galen Hadley, $102.50; Bill and Pat Hellriegel, $30.75; Sherry Foley, $25; Darrell and Jane Tepley, $100, in memory of Larry the Bus Driver; Susan Divan, $51.25; Tammy Tillotson, $25; David Malone, $51.25; Michael Tye, $51.25; Peter and Jane Kotsiopulos, $100; John Elliott, $51.25; Charles and Bev Pickents, $20; Kent Barney, $256.25; Steve and Jeanine England, $100.
Jerry and Tami Hellman, $1,000; Neil and Donna Koster, $50; Ted and Kathy Sup, $50; Keith and Jan Rodehorst, $25; M&N Millwright, $450; Fred and Betty Kempf, $100; Tom and Regina McCann, $100; Buzz’s Marine Supply, $150; Bob and Marilyn Lammers, $100; Richard and Judy Spellman, $100; Heaven’s Gift Donor Advised Fund, $500; Colleen Jacobson, $100, in memory of Larry and Jordan Jacobson.
George and Roxanne Bascom, $100; Gene and Connie Koepke, $50; Jolie Bosshamer, $25.62; anonymous, $50; Mike and Becky Evers DAF, $300; anonymous, $25; Alan and Jean Reigenborn, $25; Shannon Godwin, $51.25; Seekers First United Methodist Church, $200; Julie Steffensmeier, $100; Linda Clark, $51.25; Stanley King, $50, in honor of Barbara Stevenson.
Jerry Zapp, $25.62; Jim and Elaine Hyde, $100; random act of kindness from a group of Kearney women, $110; Dick and Glenda Prascher, $50; John and Bev Gustafson, $25; Rocky Geiser, $256.25; Cynthia Houlden, $25.62, in honor of Theresa James; Rosemary Miller, $20.50; Nadia Saadi, $51.25, in honor of staff at Meadowlark Elementary; Craig and Nancy Weber, $200; David and Karen Rankin, $102.50; Tammy Jackson, $102.50, in honor of Franklin Teichmeier and Darrell Jackson; Virginia Britton 51.25; anonymous, $25; Kristin Lawson, $102.50, in honor of Richard and Gloria Lawson.
