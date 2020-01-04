KEARNEY — The 2019 Goodfellows drive concludes today with a total of $68,535.
The 2019 drive is the fifth highest tally in Goodfellows’ history and represents the third consecutive year in which the campaign total has increased compared to the prior year.
In 2018, the total donated was $65,593. In 2017, donors gave $64,654.
Money given this year helped to purchase gifts delivered to 1,200 needy children on Christmas morning. Donations also will help provide the children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.
Donors who send money after today will see their gifts used in November to launch the 2020 Goodfellows drive.
Today’s donors are Don and Karen Schutte, $50; Jim and Nancy Grapes, $100; and Deloris Pittman, $50, in memory of Glen Duncan.
