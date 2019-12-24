KEARNEY — On Wednesday — Christmas morning — volunteers will deliver gifts for about 1,200 needy kids, thanks to generous donations to the 2019 Goodfellows campaign. Volunteers assisting with deliveries are asked to gather outside the Exhibit Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.
On Sunday afternoon, the Exhibit Building was filled with hundreds of volunteers who helped wrap the gifts that will be delivered on Christmas. In addition to gifts, donations to the Goodfellows help provide warm coats, fresh milk, books and schools supplies for needy children.
Today’s donations of $1,730 have pushed the Goodfellows tally to $64,820.
Donors may give until Dec. 31 via the Kearney Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Karen Zaruba of Ann Arbor, Mich., $50; Judy Schroeder, $100, in memory of our grandchildren; Yvonne Deyle, $100; Cash-Wa Distributing Co., $500; Versatile Roofing, $100; NALC Branch No. 312, $200; Nora Dyer and family, $100, in memory of Vernon Dyer; Shirley Orcutt and family, $30 in memory of Frank and Evelyn Vacha and Karen (Vacha) Blanton; Roger and Dede Elsen, $100; Jeff Seyler, $200, in memory of Sy Seyler and Crossroads Ford Inc.; Michael and Sally Bryson, $200; Reg and Lonna Dallman, $50.
