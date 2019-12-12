KEARNEY — Today’s donations of $2,420 have boosted the Goodfellows tally to $31,616.
The money will help low-income families. Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing, including coats, hats, boots and gloves. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks so all kids are well-equipped at the start of the school year. Low-income families also can get free milk through Goodfellows.
In addition, Goodfellows will deliver gifts to 1,200 needy children on Christmas morning.
Key dates in the Goodfellows season include:
- Dec. 22: Wrapping day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Delivery day: Anyone can help. Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building at 8 a.m.
Donors can give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub. They also can visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Kearney Police Department No-Shave November, $320; anonymous, $300; Custer Federal State Bank, $250; Dennis and Marsha Nelson, $250; Farmers & Merchants Bank, $200; IntelliCom Computer Consulting Inc., $150; Bruce and Tammy Blankenship, $100; Michael Haberlan, $100; James Vinzenz, $100; Dr. and Mrs. Albert Poorman, $100; Terry and Dianne Elliott, $50; Thomas O’Meara, $200 in memory of Bette O’Meara; Bridget, Zach, Oliver and Knox Voquardsen, $100; Robert and Eva Green, $100; Roger and Kay Wolford, $100 in memory of Don and Clara Wiester.
