KEARNEY — Today’s Goodfellows tally is $2,650, thanks to donations of $1,050. The money will help to purchase gifts for needy children on Christmas morning. Donations also will help provide the children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies throughout the year.
On Saturday, volunteers will be collecting donations for Goodfellows in Kearney’s business community.
All donors who want to support Goodfellows may give by visiting the Goodfellows’ website and donating online using PayPal.
Donations also will be accepted during the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are Mike Brimlow, $100; Kearney Evening Lions Club, $100; Philip and Carlene Waldron, $250; Big Apple Fun Center, $100; and NorthWestern Energy, $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.