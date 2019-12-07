KEARNEY - Volunteers tromped through a blinding blizzard one year ago during the Kearney Goodfellows’ annual one-day drive in the business district, and donors responded by giving $17,879.
Today (Saturday), the volunteers are hoping for better weather and good fortune as they collect donations from Kearney businesses.
Money they collect will help get the ball rolling, and give momentum to the annual campaign that will conclude after Christmas. The 2018 campaign reached $65,593.
“We have had good weather, so-so weather and some really awful weather,” said Brad Holbrook, co-chair for Saturday’s Goodfellows drive.
“Regardless of the weather, the volunteers all show,”
Holbrook said, “and without the generosity of the local businesses and the heart of the volunteers, Goodfellows would be a shadow of what it is able to accomplish on Christmas morning.”
Last year’s donations made it possible for Goodfellows to provide Christmas gifts to 1,200 children. During the year kids in need also receive backpacks and school supplies, warm clothing and milk, thanks to donors.
“We appreciate all of the charitable acts of the local business men and women who have supported Goodfellows’ mission,” Holbrook said.
Today, Holbrook will work with Goodfellows veteran Dave Mattson of Kearney. Mattson has chaired 41 drives, which resulted in more than $500,000 in business donations to Goodfellows.
People who don’t donate during the business drive may donate the traditional way via the Kearney Hub or they may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Today’s donations of $3,590 lift the Goodfellows campaign to $6,240. Included in today’s list are memorials totaling $3,140 in the name of Jim Anderson, a former longtime president of the Kearney Goodfellows. Anderson died June 15. His son, Scott Anderson, now is president of Goodfellows.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are: Chris and Marlene Richardson, $100 in memory of W.D. “Bill” and Helen Richardson; Gary and Julie Walker, $50; Carol and Larry Reed, $100; Robert and Mary Hanson, $200; and Jim Anderson Memorial, $3,140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.