KEARNEY — On Sunday, volunteers will be wrapping gifts for about 1,200 needy kids who will receive Goodfellows gifts on Christmas morning. Anyone may help with the wrapping, which begins at 1 p.m. in the Exhibit Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Volunteers also are invited to assist with deliveries of the gifts, which begin at 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the Exhibit Building.
Today’s donations of $1,656 have pushed the Goodfellows tally to $43,057.
In addition to Christmas gifts, Goodfellows provides needy kids with warm winter clothing, including coats, hats, boots and gloves. Goodfellows also partners with Kearney Kiwanis clubs to provide back-to-school backpacks. Low-income families also may get free milk through Goodfellows.
Donors may give the traditional way via the Kearney Hub. They also can visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal.
Donations to the 2019 drive will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Builders delivery can collection, $20; Tim and Peggy O’Dea, $100; Joseph Straka, $100, in memory of my sister, Mary Dennis; Foote Convenience Plaza, $100; anonymous, $500; Credit Management of Kearney, $586; Miles and Brenda Marshall, $100; Greg and Linda Barney, $100; Dennis Albrecht, $50.
