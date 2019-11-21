KEARNEY — “Give for the Good,” the 2019 Annual Campaign for Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska runs from now through December.
Gifts support recovery for people living with substance use disorders and mental illness. Gifts help job seekers find and keep employment. Gifts help people living with a developmental and intellectual disability increase their independence.
“When you donate, you help people living with disabilities to have a voice, overcome obstacles, dream big, accomplish much and live their best lives,” said Tammy Slater, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska. “Decreases in government funding, regulation revisions and changes in the overall retail industry make raising funds through our annual campaign more important than ever.”
More than 2,000 Nebraskans from Columbus to Scottsbluff receive services annually through Goodwill Industries.
To donate, visit www.giveforthegood.com.
