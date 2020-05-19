ELWOOD — The Gosper County Fair Board decided Monday to host the July 23-25 county fair as planned, except for the carnival.
Fair Manager Rick Gennrich of Bertrand said this morning, “We’re going full steam ahead.” He added that the 4-H part of the fair “is a definite go,” the entertainment still is booked and he expects the rodeo also to proceed as planned.
But fans of the fair’s hometown carnival will have to wait until 2021 for a ride.
Last week, fair board President Michelle Heinemann told the Hub an issue for the carnival is that many of the volunteer operators are older and at greater risk from possible exposure to COVID-19.