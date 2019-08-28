KEARNEY - The Kearney Public Library and Buffalo County Bookmobile will hold a “Food for Fines” drive from Tuesday through Sunday, September 15.
Patrons may bring non-perishable food items to the library or bookmobile, and in exchange, the library will waive late fines from their accounts. The food will be donated to the Mid-Nebraska Food Bank.
One donated food item will waive $1 of library fines. Patrons may donate multiple items. Fees related to lost, damaged, or interlibrary loan materials are not eligible to be waived.
Expired food items will not be accepted.
Food items must be brought in to the main desk during open hours, or to the bookmobile. Library hours are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Buffalo County Bookmobile’s schedule can be found on the library’s website, www.kearneylib.org, under “About” and “Bookmobile.” Call the library at 308-233-3282 for more information.
