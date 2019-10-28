KEARNEY — Gov. Pete Ricketts will be the keynote speaker for Geography Awareness Week next week at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He will speak at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Copeland Hall 142 on “The Impacts of International Trade on Nebraskans: Observations from the Recent Nebraska Trade Mission to Vietnam.”
The public is invited. The event is sponsored by the UNK geography and political science departments.
