PLEASANTON — Gov. Pete Ricketts presented the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire and Rescue department an award for their rescue efforts during the March and July floods.
Ricketts recognized the Pleasanton firefighters Thursday afternoon after visiting Wood River and Chapman volunteer fire departments to recognize their response to flooding in their communities in 2019.
In Pleasanton, Ricketts spoke to nearly 20 volunteer fire and rescue personnel, about two dozen of their school-aged children and a small crowd of residents. He presented Assistant Fire Chief Michael Unick with a framed proclamation designating the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department as a flood hero.
Ricketts said, “2019 will go down in Nebraska history as Nebraska’s finest hour. And it will do that because of the way Nebraskans stepped up to respond to the widest, most costly natural disaster we’ve ever had in our state’s history.”
According to Ricketts, 84 of the state’s 93 counties and 104 cities were declared a disaster after the March and July flooding, hundreds of people lost their houses, and 27 bridges and 3,300 of 10,000 miles of highway were closed in the state at one time.
Ricketts said volunteer fire departments generally were the first to respond to these disasters.
In Pleasanton on March 15, according to a Kearney Hub story, the PVFD warned Pleasanton residents of impeding floodwater from the South Loup River on the south edge of the village. PVFD moved its equipment from the fire station next to the river to higher ground on the north side of town. When the water filled the streets, firefighters helped two women out of their flooded homes.
In July when heavy rain fell on Kearney and resulted in flooded streets, businesses and neighborhoods in the south part of the city, Pleasanton volunteers helped with the rescue efforts. They sent an airboat and firefighters to retrieve trapped residents from houses and guests from hotels.
Ricketts said Pleasanton and other volunteers across the state showed what it means to be a Nebraskan — “that spirit of Nebraska strong, that grit, determination, that resilience, that resourcefulness, that generosity.”
Photos: Flooding in Buffalo, Sherman, Phelps and Dawson counties
Gibbon
Buffalo County Sheriff deputies flew their drone Friday afternoon and captured this photo of Gibbon looking east along U.S. Highway 30.
Courtesy, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
Gibbon
Buffalo County Sheriff deputies flew their drone Friday afternoon and captured this photo of Gibbon looking east along U.S. Highway 30.
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, courtesy
Gibbon
This photo from a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office drone shows flooding on the northwest edge of Gibbon. The north/south road is Gibbon Road.
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, courtesy
Gibbon
This photo from a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office drone shows flooding on the northwest edge of Gibbon. The north/south road is Gibbon Road.
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, courtesy
Lexington Area Flooding
Water covered Road 761, five miles north and two miles east of Lexington, at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Don Batie, courtesy
Lexington Area Flooding
A tank containing approximately 100 gallons of fertilizer and owned by Don Batie had floated almost 500 yards Wednesday night from the field at right to the edge of a county road five miles north and two miles east of Lexington.
Don Batie, courtesy
Holdrege flooding - Lincoln St. underpass
Water running under the railroad underpass in southeast Holdrege on Friday afternoon is an example of the hazards on hundreds of flooded county roads throughout Hub Territory. Several counties ran out of barricades to mark closed roads and are using orange flags instead.
Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub
South of Litchfield
Riverdale Road south of Litchfield is flooded Thursday.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
South of Litchfield
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
Sherman County
Flood waters rush along Highway 2 Thursday in Sherman County.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
Sherman County
Water spills on to a Sherman County road one mile west of Litchfield Thursday.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
Between Hazard and Litchfield
Flood waters fill a field along Highway 2 between Hazard and Litchfield Thursday.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
Between Hazard and Litchfield
Water floods a car and Highway 2 between Hazard and Litchfield Thursday.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
East of Litchfield
Flood water rushes along 467 Avenue east of Litchfield Thursday.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
Between Litchfield and Hazard
Highway 2 between Litchfield and Hazard is covered in flood water Thursday.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
Sherman County
A Sherman County Road is immersed in flood water Thursday.
Dianna Schukei, courtesy
Pleasanton flood
The sun sets Thursday night over the Pleasanton Park and flood water on Cedar Street.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Water from the South Loup River flooded Pleasanton's downtown streets, including Cedar Street that borders the south edge of the village office, village park and high school football field. The water crested early Thursday afternoon.
Seth Kucera, courtesy
Pleasanton flood
The South Loup River overflowed its banks into Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon. The water started to recede that evening, but flood water still sat in a nearby field along Highway 10 at about 7 p.m. Thursday.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Water flooded from the South Loup River banks into the sand volleyball court at Red Dawg Saloon and Grill Thursday in Pleasanton.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Water flooded from the South Loup River banks into the sand volleyball court at Red Dawg Saloon and Grill Thursday in Pleasanton.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
A sports utility vehicle drives through receded flood waters on Elm and Maple Streets in downtown Pleasanton Thursday evening. Water from the adjacent South Loup River crested earlier in the afternoon.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
A sports utility vehicle drives through receded flood waters on Elm Street in front of Chandler Well Service, left, and the old Pleasanton Post Office Thursday night. The adjacent South Loup River crested earlier that afternoon.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Three-year-old Kaden Axmann, right, and Avery Weisdorfer, 9, walk through flood water outside a Pleasanton Livestock Service storage building in downtown Pleasanton Thursday night. Owner Don Axmann and his family cleaned water from the feed store buildings Thursday night after the adjacent South Loup River flooded streets, homes and businesses earlier in the day. Kaden is the son of Jordan and Megan Axmann of Pleasanton, and Avery is the daughter of Anne Dee and Eric Weisdorfer of Pleasanton.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
A Pleasanton Livestock Service storage building is flooded Thursday after the South Loup River overflowed it's banks and flowed into the village of 350 people.
Erika Pritchard
Pleasanton flood
A Pleasanton Livestock Service storage building is flooded Thursday after the South Loup River overflowed it's banks and flowed into the village of 350 people.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Don Axmann of Pleasanton drains water from his storage building for Pleasanton Livestock Service into the alley behind his downtown business Thuraday night.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Flood water still stands in front of Trotter Service Thursday night in Pleasanton. The South Loup River crested and overflowed its banks earlier that afternoon.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
The South Loup River eroded the ground behind Pleasanton Irrigation Thursday on Sycamore Street in Pleasanton.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
The Pleasanton Rodeo Arena was still flooded Thursday night after the South Loup River crested and overflowed its banks earlier that afternoon.
Erka Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
The Pleasanton Rodeo Arena was still flooded Thursday night after the South Loup River crested and overflowed its banks earlier that afternoon.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Don Axmann pulled chairs out of his downtown Pleasanton business, Pleasanton Livestock Service, Thursday night while he and his family cleaned flood water from his buildings.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Pleasanton Fire Chief Chad Dixon, left, and Pleasanton volunteer firefighter Dave Rodriguez assess the damage made by the flooded South Loup River Thursday night in Pleasanton. PVFD moved their emergency equipment from the adjacent fire hall to higher ground earlier that day when the river had crested.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
The sun sets Thursday night over the Pleasanton Park and flood water on Cedar Street.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flood
Flood water in a field south of Pleasanton is frozen Friday morning.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Downtown Pleasanton flooded Thursday afternoon.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
The South Loup River overflowed from its banks Thursday and flooded into Pleasanton.
Michael Unick, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
The South Loup River overflows into June and Norman Hand's pond on the southwest side of Pleasanton.
Amber Richard, courtesy
Pleasanton flooding
Conner Hand, left, and Kiesha Richard plunge into flood water that reached their grandparents' June and Norman Hand's back deck on the southwest side of Pleasanton Thursday afternoon.
Amber Richard, courtesy
Cross in Water, Ravenna
Brenda Beranek, courtesy
Cross in water by Highway 68
Conagher Jonak, courtesy
Cross in water at sunset
Tammy Jackson, courtesy
Hazard flooding
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub
Hazard flooding
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub
Hazard flooding
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub
Ravenna flooding
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub
Ravenna flooding
The entrance to Ravenna was covered by floodwaters after the Mud Creek overflowed its bank. The Mud Creek starts northwest of Broken Bow and follows Highway 2 to Ravenna where it meets with the South Loup River.
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub
Ravenna flooding
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub
Ravenna flooding
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub
