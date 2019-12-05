KEARNEY — Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers who exported $1.1 billion worth of agriculture products to Japan in 2018 soon will be even more competitive in that market.
Japan’s parliament has approved a new U.S.-Japan trade agreement that takes effect Jan. 1 and greatly will reduce tariff rates on U.S. meat and grains.
“This will help put us on a level playing field” with other ag exporting countries already paying lower tariffs, Gov. Pete Ricketts said at Wednesday’s opening session of the 2019 Nebraska Cattlemen Convention in Kearney.
He said 29 percent of Nebraska’s beef exports, with a value of more than $412 million, already are sold in Japan. Other high value ag exports there in 2018 included $333.9 million worth of corn (22 percent of all Nebraska exports) and $262.7 million worth of pork (56 percent of all Nebraska exports).
Japan is the top importer of Nebraska beef, pork, wheat and eggs; the second largest market for corn; and also a leading market for ethanol and dairy products.
In a press release, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson of Axtell described Japan’s trade agreement approval as “a big deal for Nebraska farm and ranch families” because tariff reductions on U.S. beef will be on par with international competitors.
Nelson said there will be significant or complete reductions in tariffs for all ag products, including a drop from nearly 40 percent to 9 percent for beef when the agreement is fully implemented.
Ricketts said there are other trade agreements to resolve and more export markets to develop.
“If we get USMCA (updated free-trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada) passed, that would be another positive step,” he said.
Agriculture interests have hoped the U.S. House of Representatives would vote to approve USMCA by the end of this year.
Other trade issues
Meanwhile, Chinese tariffs that are part of an ongoing U.S.-China trade war have been particularly damaging to U.S. producers of pork, soybeans and other ag commodities.
Ricketts said President Trump was right to target China on intellectual property rights issues and China was an “inconsistent trade partner” even before the current conflicts.
Don Close, a senior animal protein analyst with Rabo AgriFinance, sees great potential to sell more meat in China.
A reason for optimism is an outbreak of African swine fever that has killed up to 60 percent of China’s hogs, plus many more in other Asian countries.
Close said the losses are expected to affect China’s pork industry for at least five to 10 years, but there are concerns that animals will be put back into the same facilities before they are fully sanitized, which could extend China’s supply issues.
He described U.S. protein producers as “pristinely positioned” to fill the hole in China.
For now, China is buying cheaper, lower-quality beef from places like Australia and Brazil. Close said those supplies will dwindle because multiyear drought is forcing Australia producers to greatly reduce or liquidate herds and Brazil’s has inefficient livestock production.
Another factor for export growth will be expanding Chinese consumers’ palates by introducing them to North America’s highest quality beef in the world. “We’re playing long-ball here,” Close told the Nebraska beef producers. “... Our time will come later and we’ll be rewarded for it.”
Other growing or potential export markets listed by Ricketts and Close included Vietnam, European Union countries, India and Indonesia. Close did caution that Indonesia’s trade policies change every few weeks.
He also said Mexico’s rate of development and use of technology will make it a growing major player in beef exports.
Relationships count
Stan Garbacz, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources Office of Global Engagement interim director and former Nebraska Department of Agriculture trade representative, said there is no one right way to market ag products because food preferences and issues are different in every importing country.
It’s a plus that Nebraska farmers and ranchers produce “the best beef in the world, hands down,” he said, but relationships still must be built.
“You have to go out and meet the people. You have to learn who they are and develop relationships,” Garbacz said, and also give importers and distributors the information they need to make sales to consumers in their countries.
Ricketts said Nebraska trade missions are important — he led one to Germany in November — because most of the world’s consumers live in other countries.
Garbacz said relationship building must be done now in China and other places where U.S. beef sales are not a big part of the export picture so sales may begin quickly when export markets open.
“We can’t do that by ourselves,” he added, listing the U.S. Meat Export Federation and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Ag Service as key partners constantly working in oversees markets, and the UNL Food Processing Center as helping to develop new food products to fit export markets.
It’s also important to have farmers and ranchers on every Nebraska trade mission to promote food products.“They (consumers) want to see that you’re a real person who is producing it,” Garbacz said, because in most places in the world, people who own the land are not the crop and livestock producers.
(0) comments
