Ricketts will honor Pleasanton, Wood River fire depts. for flood work
LINCOLN — Members of the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department will be recognized for their heroic efforts during Nebraska’s historic floods of 2019.
On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts will visit fire departments in Pleasanton, Wood River and Chapman to present awards to the fire departments. The Pleasanton presentation will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pleasanton Fire Hall. The Wood River presentation will be 1 p.m., and Chapman at 10:30 a.m.
According to a press release, Ricketts will make brief remarks at each presentation and will be joined by local firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.