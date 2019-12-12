LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced several appointments to state boards and commissions. Among the appointments are a number of Kearney area residents. Appointees include:
- Joshua Vasquez of Kearney: Board of Barber Examiners
- Jane Ziebarth-Bovill of Kearney: Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities
- Julia Tye of Kearney: Nebraska Library Commission
- Tim Higgins of Kearney: Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board
- Thomas R. McCaslin of Broken Bow: Nebraska Motor Vehicle Licensing Board.
More information about opportunities to serve on state boards and commissions is available at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
