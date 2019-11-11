KEARNEY — A landscape business’ plans to build a showroom, office, warehouse and bulk material storage structure in southwest Kearney will go before the Kearney City Council Tuesday.
The City Council also will be asked to give the go-ahead for a three-story, 120-unit senior living facility to be built southeast of Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Graczyk Lawn & Landscape is asking for the council’s approval to build a 21,800-square-foot office/warehouse building and a 7,200 square foot bulk material storage building on the northwest corner of 11th Street and 30th Avenue in southwest Kearney.
The Graczyk facility would be immediately west of Central Community College’s Kearney Center at 1215 30th Ave. Kearney High School occupies the southeast corner of the intersection at 30th Avenue and 11th Street, while the Cornerstone Berean Church, 1004 30th Ave., is on the southwest corner of 11th Street and 30th Avenue.
In order to proceed with its plans, Graczyk will need the council’s approval to rezone most of its seven-acre rural building site for commercial purposes.
Entry to the Graczyk facility would be off 11th Street, according to a memo to the council from Brenda Jensen, director of the city of Kearney’s Development Services.
Trees on the south of the Graczyk facility and a 6-foot tall privacy fence will shield the view of the storage areas, Jensen said.
Western Nebraska Property Development is requesting the council’s approval to develop a 10.40-acre site near Kearney Regional Medical Center for the Goldenrod Kearney Senior Living project. Currently zoned for agriculture, the tract is south of 11th Street, west of Yanney Avenue and east of 22nd Avenue in southwest Kearney.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
