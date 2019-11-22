KEARNEY — Kearney law enforcement has received grants to participate in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” safety belt awareness campaign during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The selective enforcement will be from Wednesday to Dec. 1 in Kearney and Buffalo County.
A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety allows Kearney Police Department officers and Buffalo County Sheriff deputies to work overtime hours cracking down on drivers who fail to buckle up.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.