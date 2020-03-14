GRAND ISLAND — Great Western Bank, which has branches in Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island, has donated $10,000 to assist the Crossroads Rescue Mission with a major capital campaign to help homeless men in Grand Island.
Exchange Bank of Kearney also has donated $10,000 to the capital campaign.
According to a Crossroads press release, Crossroads Mission Avenue will use the money from Great Western and Exchange Bank to help complete the renovation of The Beacon House, which serves as emergency shelter for homeless men, along with constructing an addition that will serve as transitional housing. Crossroads also will renovate and expand its thrift store in Grand Island, which supports operating expenses and offers employment to some guests who are recovering from homelessness.
Plans are being completed by Wilkins Architecture Design & Planning of Kearney. Of the $3 million project, $2.2 million has been raised. The capital campaign now is going public. With $800,000 yet to attain, Crossroads is asking for the public to be involved. Potential donors can get additional information by calling Crossroads Development Director Courtney Hughbanks at Crossroads headquarters in Hastings at 308-293-3174. Crossroads operates facilities for the homeless in Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island.