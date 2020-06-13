KEARNEY — After three months of waiting, the first group of community volunteers are scheduled to be on the Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity building sites today (Saturday), said Marshall Everitt, Kearney Habitat president.
The kickoff for the build season is traditionally the last weekend in March, but this year the kickoff was postponed, as were most events and activities across the state, due to the pandemic.
In the meantime, a small group of Kearney Habitat builders has been working on the first two of three houses that were planned for 2020. However, today is the first time the build sites will be open to community volunteers. The first group will be 10-15 members from New Life Church.
“We will be following the guidelines,” Everitt said. “We will restrict the total work group to no more than 25 people. Everyone will be wearing masks and gloves and be working 6 feet apart, and we will minimize sharing tools. No meal will be served, but we will have devotions and coffee at 9 a.m.”
In the past, anyone who wanted to help build on a Saturday morning could do so by showing up at the worksite. This year, volunteers will need to register in advance with Cindy Hayes, Kearney Habitat volunteer coordinator, at 308-627-6172 or cindyhayes83@gmail.com.
A waiver is available on the Kearney Habitat website.