KEARNEY — Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity will conduct its first home dedication of the new year this week.
The house, the 84th that Kearney Habitat has built, will be dedicated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1403 E. 17th St. and will belong to Daniel Medina, Ingrith Tejeiro and their daughter Daniella.
The dedication is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Kearney Habitat President Marshall Everitt will open the dedication with a welcome. The Rev. Kelley Mast of Spirit of Life Church will give the invocation, benediction and house blessing.
Kearney vocal group Cabriolet will provide special music.
The couple will receive a number of gifts to help them settle into their home: mattresses from Bruce Furniture, household items from Kearney Women of Today, an American flag on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, books from Kearney Literacy Council, picnic bench from Family of Christ Lutheran Church and Mead Lumber, photo album of the home construction from Bonnie Mumm and tools from the Habitat building committee.
Angelita Hernandez, the support partner for the family, will present a Bible and cross from Phil Kommers. Building committee member Milt Kotrc will present the keys.
