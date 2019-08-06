KEARNEY – There’s a new way for University of Nebraska at Kearney students to hang out on campus while enjoying the outdoors.
Ten hammocks are being installed through a joint project between UNK Student Government and the Division of Business and Finance. The hammocks, hung from specialized poles instead of trees, will be located in three areas – in the south lawn between Centennial Towers East and Centennial Towers West; in the courtyard next to Randall Hall and Mantor Hall; and in the green space between the Nebraskan Student Union and Conrad Hall.
“I think the hammocks will be great for our students,” said Nicole Kent, UNK’s student body president. “They provide a place to hang out with a group of friends, read a book or just enjoy a nice day.”
The project was first proposed by 2018-19 student body leaders Logan Krejdl and Taylor Janicek and continued by Kent and Katie Schultis following their election in March.
“Students asked for these hammocks and UNK delivered,” Kent said. “I love that our university hears students and works to make our campus even more student-friendly.”
The hammocks will be available for student use during the spring, summer and fall months, when the Nebraska weather is suitable for a relaxing sway in the breeze.
“Hammocks are an increasingly popular way to hang out and study on college campuses,” said Sharon Pelc, director of UNK’s Office of Student Engagement. “We hope students enjoy this nice addition to our already inviting campus.”
In addition to the permanent hammock stations, UNK Campus Recreation has eight hammocks students can check out and take off campus.
“Hopefully having some comfortable places to lounge will encourage students to get outside more frequently,” said Andrew Winscot, assistant director of Campus Recreation.