Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE AND SNOW FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... .A STORM SYSTEM WILL CROSS NEBRASKA AND KANSAS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, BRINGING A VARIETY OF PRECIPITATION TYPES. PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS RAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND THEN CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW OVER PARTS OF THE AREA FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY. CURRENT AMOUNTS OF SNOW AND ICE ARE PRELIMINARY AND WILL UNDERGO CHANGES AS FORECAST DETAILS COME INTO BETTER FOCUS AND CONFIDENCE INCREASES FURTHER. THOSE WITH HOLIDAY TRAVEL PLANS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT WITH THE WEATHER AND CLOSELY MONITOR FUTURE FORECASTS. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AT LEAST ONE TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&