ALMA — It’s not if, but when.
That’s what Patrick Auman says about COVID-19 in Harlan County.
Harlan County remains the only county in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department district — and one of just 20 counties out of 93 in Nebraska — that has had not a single confirmed case of COVID-19. The district’s six other counties had a combined total of 1,063 cases as of Thursday evening.
But Auman, interim CEO at the Heartland County Health System, believes the virus will come, especially as summer visitors swarm to Harlan County and push its population up from 1,200 to about 40,000.
“In my opinion, it’s not here because Harlan County is sparsely populated,” he said. “We have no organized industry, and we don’t have any large gatherings in any one area,” he said. “But it’s just a matter of time. Our first case likely won’t be from Harlan County, but it will be brought in.”
Auman arrived March 8 in Alma from Houston to serve the interim CEO role at the 18-bed hospital. So far, he said, 32 Harlan County residents have been officially tested for COVID-19, but the only positive case was diagnosed in a Furnas County resident.
Nevertheless, the hospital is taking precautions.
Everyone who enters the hospital has his or her temperature taken and dons a mask. Visiting hours have been reduced. The hospital has a COVID-19 task force that meets regularly, It is capable of caring for COVID-19 patients if necessary, Auman said.
“People here are optimistically cautious,” Auman said. “We haven’t had our first case, but everyone knows it could happen, so we’re not relaxing our standards.”
Virtual graduation
Alma Public Schools Superintendent Jon Davis is like a horse at the starting gate. He’s itching to resume “normal” life in this town where public schools closed March 9 and forced learning to take place at home and online.
“I’m not really concerned about COVID-19. We have to go back to normal life as best we can,” said Davis, the superintendent in Alma for 13 years. “We have to teach face to face. I don’t think we can properly educate kids anyway except in person.”
The school year is set to begin Aug. 13. Details still are being discussed. Davis could not predict whether the football season would begin in August (“football is a contact sport”) but he said athletes have begun lifting weights.
In the Alma gym, physical education teacher Jodie Schuller said she’s eager for schools to open, too. “I’m not worried about COVID-19,” she said.
She teaches physical education in grades K-12 and coaches the volleyball team and is assistant track coach. She used ideas from Google to teach physical education while their school was closed.
“It wasn’t ideal, but there were great ideas out there,” she said.
Her daughter Madison will receive a diploma with 24 other Alma seniors in today’s virtual graduation ceremony. She will head to Nebraska Wesleyan University in August. “She told me, ‘I don’t want to live in a bubble,’” Schuller said. “Neither do I.”
The Flower Patch
Business owners, too, are cautious, but they’re glad to see the loosening of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures, which are allowing restaurants, beauty salons and more stores to reopen, even with limitations.
For Terry Bach, owner of the Flower Patch for 21 years and president of the Alma Chamber of Commerce, is glad to see more people in town.
“People from Lincoln and Omaha come to a small town and they know we don’t have COVID. Some wear masks, and that’s fine, but they are coming in freely,” she said.
Because officials worry that out-of-towners could bring in COVID-19, fireworks have been canceled on the Fourth of July, along with other Independence Day festivities.
But as visitors come back, doors to downtown shops are reopening, and Bach is glad.
She never closed The Flower Patch during the pandemic. She locked the door, but she often did business over the fence in front of her greenhouse. Wearing a mask, she made deliveries.
Guessing how much to order was a little complicated. An order she had placed before Christmas for garden roses from Australia never arrived. Bach lost income on six weddings and the senior prom. Funerals alone comprise one-third of her business, but state health regulations severely restricted funerals, so when a prominent senior citizen passed away, she had just 10 orders for flowers, not the 50 or 60 she’d have had otherwise.
But because gardening is one activity people can do during the pandemic, customers have emptied the greenhouse.
“My biggest month is the end of April and early May. I haven’t looked at numbers, but plant sales skyrocketed. I ordered three times as much potting soil as I usually do. Mulch flew out the door,” she said. “Last Saturday it was almost like Mother’s Day all over again. We sold yard ornaments like crazy. People are decorating their yards.”
“Things really slowed down, but I was busy catching up on chores. I can always make things. There’s always something to do in a flower shop,” she said.
Hogeland Market: ‘overwhelmed’
Pandemic or not, business has been brisk for Zach McKenzie, a co-owner of Hogeland’s Market, the town’s only supermarket. McKenzie’s grandparents, John and Edith Hogeland, bought the store in 1966.
Supermarket business soars in the summer with out-of-towners arriving at the lake. A few shoppers wore masks as they pushed grocery carts Thursday.
“We’re fortunate to have the lake here, but I’m surprised COVID hasn’t been brought in yet,” McKenzie said. Although it’s still absent, COVID-19 has “overwhelmed” the grocery industry, he added.
A few older workers opted to remain at home as COVID-19 broke out, so he hired five or six others, including teenagers who were home from school. The store delivered groceries to seniors three times a week, but that ended June 1.
“We’ll have a dramatic increase in summer business with the lake,” McKenzie said.
Lattes and more
Cheryl Brown, who has owned the Dragonfly Desserts for 16 years, changed the way she did business when COVID-19 came knocking. While cautious, she chose to stay open and maintain her regular hours.
She closed the eat-in section of her shop at 717 Main St. She stopped serving lunch because she feared too many people would come in to pick up meals and cluster together. Instead, she offered curbside pickup, which was a success.
“We’ve had 30 percent fewer walk-ins, but those who come in are buying boxes of treats and spending more money,” she said. It was all a gamble, she admitted, because she’d never been through it before, but it has worked.
“I’ve seen a ton of traffic on Fridays and Saturdays coming to the lake. Things have picked up,” she said. “It concerns me that someone might bring in COVID-19 from out of the county, but people have been careful. We’ve been able to stay safe.”
The Hairport
Next door to Dragonfly, Kristen Molzahn, the owner of The Hairport since 2007, was styling the hair of Arlene Hjelm. Since reopening May 18, Molzahn is putting in extra hours to cut the hair of customers who’ve been unable to get haircuts since March.
“It’s a blessing,” she said. The single mother of four, she said the shop is her only income.
Molzahn never worried about COVID-19. She’s convinced it was circulating in Harlan County long before health officials took note. She’s certain several of her children had it even though they tested negative.
She’s just glad to be back at work.