REPUBLICAN CITY — Terry and Marilyn Warnken of Hildreth, along with their year-old pup Sandy, were hanging out next to their RV at Harlan County Lake’s Hunter Cove campground on a nearly perfect Thursday afternoon.
Their site in the campground that opened Tuesday for the first time in 2020 had a nearly perfect mix of shade, sun and lake view.
“We’ve been here since this morning,” Terry said, adding that for approximately 20 years, they’ve spent a lot of their downtime from farming and his current maintenance job at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege at the campground.
Larry Janicek, operations manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at the lake south of Republican City, said the opening of the Hunter Cove and Methodist Cove campgrounds marked another step in the phased reopening of more camping and day-use areas at Harlan County Lake.
Social distancing and all other state-required COVID-19 safety rules remain in place, which means public uses and activities won’t be the same as in past years.
“We have posters and signs up,” Janicek said, that list rules overseen by local law enforcement.
Some Hunter Cove campsites closest to the water still have pink notes on individual site markers that say they are closed until July 1. Janicek said that in places where sites are too close together for social distancing, every other one will be available for reservations.
Camping remains closed at Gremlin Cove, North Outlet Park and South Outlet Park.
“The main issue is we don’t have a procedure for taking credit cards (there). If we get that resolved, we will open Gremlin,” Janicek said.
For the Methodist and Hunter campsites, people may make reservations online or make walk-up payments with credit cards only.
More lake updates
The status of other recreation sites around Harlan County Lake include:
- Beaches may reopen as early as today (Saturday) or at least by sometime next week.
-Playgrounds are closed unless there is further guidance from Corps officials on how they could reopen safely.
- All boat ramps have been open since early in the recreation season, except for the one at Cedar Point that is a low-water ramp only.
- The Cedar Point campground and Cedar Run ATV Trail remain closed, partly due to effects of 2019 flooding.
- Almost all sites around the lake are open for day use.
Lake levels remain a little more than full, Janicek said.
The end-of-May report from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Nebraska-Kansas Office shows that Harlan County Lake held 324,993 acre-feet of water, which is 109 percent of average and 103 percent of full.
The volume at the end of May 2019 was 346,456 a-f, or about 20,000 a-f more than the current level. After heavy rains, the lake reached record levels last July.
Terry Warnken said campground flooding and personal health issues meant he and Marilyn didn’t get out much last year. So they were excited for their first 2020 camping day at the lake.
“I just like to sit beside the fire. I don’t boat or fish. I relax, walk some trails and enjoy the great outdoors,” Terry said with a smile.
“And cook outside,” Marilyn added.
Preventing pandemic
Terry said he is used to wearing masks when around other people and following other COVID-19 safety measures while working at the Holdrege hospital.
When asked if he’s concerned that Harlan County’s standing as having no confirmed COVID cases is in jeopardy because thousands of lake visitors come from many places, he said he hopes people will use common sense to help keep everyone as safe as possible.
Replying to the same question, Janicek said, “I think that’s been a concern all along ... Employee safety is our No. 1 concern. That’s the reason for the late openings and cashless payments, to impose safety precautions.”
“We’ve already had big crowds,” he added, “so we’ve been under the assumption that there have been COVID cases here, too. It could be that they’re just getting tested someplace else.”
The concern didn’t dampen the Warnkens’ spirits on Thursday.
“Oh, I couldn’t be happier. There’s not a better place in the world to be,” Terry said, explaining that solitude is nothing new after a lifetime of farming. “It’s the great outdoors. What a great place to socially isolate.”