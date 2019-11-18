KEARNEY — After 30 years of riding the same water slide at Harmon Pool, kids will be excited a new slide is planned for 2021 at Kearney’s largest pool, said Kearney’s park and recreation director.
“The modern design with new twists and turns will be fun for the kids,” said Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden. He counted five reasons kids will go crazy on the new water slide and one reason parents will give it their thumbs up, too:
1) Its flume is 160 feet long.
2) The new shape has lots of twists and turns.
3) The slide is two-tone: green on the outside and white on the inside.
4) The banks are taller on tighter turns so kids don’t go flying out of the flume.
5) If the slide is as durable as the one it’s replacing, today’s kids will be taking their children down the slide 20-30 years from now.
“I wish I could say it’s faster, but I don’t know,” said Hayden, whose Park and Rec career began in Kearney 30 years ago when the current slide opened at Harmon Pool.
It was a controversial situation, Hayden said, because a fee was tacked onto pool passes to pay for the slide.
“The fee worked, and the slide was paid for in about four years,” Hayden said.
He said today’s parents will give the new slide their thumbs up because special fees won’t be needed to pay for the new slide.
The firm that designed the slide, Waters Edge Aquatic Design, has lots of experience designing water parks, pools and special features for pools, but this is the city of Kearney’s first time working with the firm from Kansas City, Kan., Hayden said.
With the design ready and approved on Nov. 12 by the Kearney City Council, the Park Department will call for bids from companies that want to build the new slide. It’s estimated the slide will cost from $335,000 to $385,000. Hayden said he’s hoping that strong competition spurs companies to sharpen their pencils and submit their most competitive bids to keep costs within the estimates.
City officials will learn at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 when bids are opened whether the cost will be $385,000 or less.
Construction of the new slide isn’t scheduled until fall 2020, Hayden said. He said spring weather is too tricky, so the plan is to erect the slide in the fall of 2020 and begin using it in 2021.
“Typically our weather is better to construct in the fall than in the spring. As soon as we close the doors for the summer we’ll start construction,” Hayden said.
