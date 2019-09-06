MINDEN — A Hastings man has died following a semi-tractor crash Thursday morning east of Heartwell in eastern Kearney County.
Around 9 a.m. Thursday emergency crews were called to the crash where a semi, driven by Luke Brown, 41, of Cozad was traveling west on U.S. Highway 6. According to a Nebraska State Patrol news release the semi hit the rear of a westbound tractor driven by Michael Duca, 49, of Hastings.
The crash caused the tractor, which was pulling a shredder, to enter the ditch and roll. Duca was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Kearney County Attorney’s Office.
