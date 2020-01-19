KEARNEY - A burglar is believed to have left a ball hat at the scene of an early morning burglary Sunday in Kearney.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday someone broken into Kearney Liquors Ampride at 1107 Second Ave. The lone suspect entered the convenience/liquor store through the roof, said Jason Koetters, a Kearney Police Department lieutenant.
The black ball hat has white "DC" lettering and handwritten letters. The incident was captured in video surveillance.
The store is open from 6 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.
Cigarettes and tobacco products were taken during the burglary. It's unclear if any alcohol was taken, Koetters said. No money was reported missing.
The suspect is described as a small male who covered his face during the incident. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown heavy work pants.
It's unknown if the suspect is a juvenile or an adult. The suspect fled the scene east on a bicycle, Koetters said.
Anyone with information about the hat's owner, or information about the burglary is asked to contact Kearney police at 237-2104.