Evidence

Do you recognize this hat? It's believed to belong to a suspect who burglarized Kearney Liquor/Kearney Ampride early Saturday morning.

 Kearney Police Department, courtesy

KEARNEY - A burglar is believed to have left a ball hat at the scene of an early morning burglary Sunday in Kearney. 

Around 2 a.m. Saturday someone broken into Kearney Liquors Ampride at 1107 Second Ave. The lone suspect entered the convenience/liquor store through the roof, said Jason Koetters, a Kearney Police Department lieutenant.

The black ball hat has white "DC" lettering and handwritten letters. The incident was captured in video surveillance.

The store is open from 6 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.

Cigarettes and tobacco products were taken during the burglary. It's unclear if any alcohol was taken, Koetters said. No money was reported missing. 

The suspect is described as a small male who covered his face during the incident. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown heavy work pants.

It's unknown if the suspect is a juvenile or an adult. The suspect fled the scene east on a bicycle, Koetters said.

Anyone with information about the hat's owner, or information about the burglary is asked to contact Kearney police at 237-2104.