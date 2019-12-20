KEARNEY — There’s only one reason someone would play the role of Santa nearly half of his life.
“I do it for the kids. Just watching them beam and be happy. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why I do it,” said Chad Hunt.
More than 20 years ago Hunt, now 45, started playing Santa at a Kearney nursing home where his wife worked. With the help of the late Buffalo County Sheriff Lt. Dave Butler, Hunt also played Santa for children of police officers at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.
“Butz got me going with that. If he heard a kid wasn’t going to see Santa, boy, he made sure it happened,” recalled Hunt — aka Santa.
Eight years ago as part of a drawing, dressed from head to toe in his red velvet suit and white beard, Santa and the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department started delivering gifts to children in Elm Creek. The following year firefighters took Santa up and down the streets of Elm Creek on a fire truck blaring Christmas music, handing out candy and listening to children’s wish lists.
The event, which requires hours for Santa to make his deliveries, is a hit with not only the kids, but Santa, too.
“At the time when I started I knew a lot of the kids’ names, and the kids were so impressed Santa called them by name,” he said.
Santa recalled one year a child came running toward him as hard as he could from more than a block away.
“The look on his face trying to get to me was just priceless,” Santa chuckled. “It was awesome.”
For the last six years Santa has visited children at the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department. This year he was the guest of honor at the village’s lighting-of-the-Christmas-tree ceremony at the City Park. As soon as he appeared from the back of an ambulance, Santa was tackled by a mob of excited children.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “When I get to see the kiddos’ glow in their eyes and see them light up, it’s just awesome.”
One year a child was amazed when he rubbed Santa’s belly and learned it was real.
Playing Santa is in stark contrast to Hunt’s job as lieutenant at the Buffalo County Jail, a position he’s held since 2012.
Santa refuses payment for his services. Instead, he asks people to buy gifts for a child or donate to causes that give to children at Christmas.
“I don’t do it because of the money. I like doing it because I like seeing people light up, and it gives me faith in humanity,” he said. “Kids are brutally, brutally honest. With adults, you don’t get that all the time.”
He entered law enforcement to help people, and he believes he does that by helping children.
“Just to see them light up when they see Santa changes your world. It makes you feel really good,” he said.
