Harlan County Dam

A pontoon boat carrying Nebraska Water and Natural Resources Tour participants cruises by Harlan County Dam in June 2015.  Panels in front of the three north gates are “stoplogs” to keep water out of the bays if the lake rises. 

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub file

LINCOLN - Designated swimming beaches at Harlan County Reservoir have been closed due to toxic blue-green algae.

According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, samples taken earlier this week were above the state's health alert threshold. The alerts will continue for at least two weeks.

A health alert has also been issued for Will Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, too, said a news release from the NDEE.

Lakes that are on a health alert must have two consecutive weeks of readings below the threshold before the alert is lifted.

Signs have been posted to notify the public to use caution. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted. The public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly activity that could lead to swallowing the water, said the release.

Pets should also stay out of the water, the release said.

