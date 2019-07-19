LINCOLN - Designated swimming beaches at Harlan County Reservoir have been closed due to toxic blue-green algae.
According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, samples taken earlier this week were above the state's health alert threshold. The alerts will continue for at least two weeks.
A health alert has also been issued for Will Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, too, said a news release from the NDEE.
Lakes that are on a health alert must have two consecutive weeks of readings below the threshold before the alert is lifted.
Signs have been posted to notify the public to use caution. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted. The public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly activity that could lead to swallowing the water, said the release.
Pets should also stay out of the water, the release said.