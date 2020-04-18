HOLDREGE — The coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on almost all facets of people’s lives, right down to their trash.
Some recycling centers in the area have closed or limited their services in order to protect their employees during this time.
“Recycling all over the nation is kind of shut down. If you have single-stream recycling, people have to sort that, and you are not going to do that at all because the virus could be living on the surface of those recyclables. Throughout the United States basically the recycling industry is shut down,” said Mark Reed, owner of Reed Disposal Inc. in Holdrege.
The Holdrege Area Recycling Center has been closed since March 19. The recycling center has five cardboard trailers around Holdrege, two containers that have compartments for plastic, tin and paper, as well as a commercial route and a residential route. The recycling center is run by Mid-Nebraska Individual Services, which provides services for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“Due to our individuals being high risk for COVID-19 and them being our top priority is why we are closed,” said Nikki Rask, manager at MNIS.
The recycling center employs two full-time staff and two part-time staff along with nine individuals with disabilities who work at different capacities throughout the center, Rask said. The center’s employees are continuing to work with the individuals with disabilities during this time to help them reach goals, provide companionship, get groceries, help with meal prep and provide creative outlets. Not being able to work has been difficult for these individuals, Rask said.
“It is very hard for them to be out of a routine. Staying home has been very hard for them,” she added.
Minden Recycling discontinued residential curbside recycling on April 7, and they have taken away the recycling trailers. The city’s recycling center also is closed to drop-offs. Minden is continuing to recycle for commercial customers.
“It was definitely a tough decision. The City Council and mayor were involved. We meet weekly with the hospital here. We bounced off our ideas with them. It is a critical operation, but with curbside recycling the crew picks up everyone’s recycled goods from house to house to house. That is a lot different than commercial where it is combined,” said Minden City Administrator Matthew Cederburg. “We wanted the best interest and best health for our employees.”
Cederburg said there has been an increase in trash due to more people at home and recycled goods getting thrown away. If it continues to increase, they may need to run two trucks a day for trash pickup.
Citizens may not want to throw their recycling in the garbage, but that is what the Holdrege Area Recycling Center is asking them to do for now.
“We are completely closed down for the remainder of April. We don’t want recycling that has been wet because then we have to discard it at our expense,” Rask explained.
Since schools have closed and more people are staying home, Reed has noticed about a 40 percent increase in residential trash. In Hildreth, he has picked up a couple extra tons of trash than normal in the past few weeks. Reed has noticed a decrease in trash for bars and restaurants, but places like Ace Hardware are needing extra pickups because more people are doing projects while they are at home.
Residential customers have been requesting larger containers for garbage during this time, said Jolene Ritterbush, owner of South Central Sanitation in Wilcox.
“Children are home, and they are producing more trash. A lot of people are wanting temporary containers because they are cleaning while they are home,” Ritterbush said.
South Central Sanitation is taking extra precautions in order to protect employees by wearing protective gear including gloves and masks. They are also sanitizing and cleaning the trucks more frequently.
Reed asks customers to bag their trash and tie it so employees don’t have to touch loose items or risk it blowing away. He also emphasized if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 that they request a dumpster so their trash doesn’t have to be picked up while they are sick.
Cederburg said there have been some disgruntled residents about recycling not being available, but most are understanding about it being closed.
“Once recycling starts going again, things will be a little bit more normal on the side of the trash. Right now we are just trying to do everything we can to please the customer,” said Reed. “Trying times are hard on everybody.”