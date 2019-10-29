KEARNEY — A public meeting will be held 6:45-8:15 p.m. Wednesday for the Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicaid expansion program, also known as the Heritage Health Adult Program.
The session will be held in the South Platte Room in the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Written and verbal comments will be accepted.
Written comments will be accepted through Nov. 26. They can be mailed to the Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Medicaid, ATTN: HHA Waiver, 301 Centennial Mall South, P.S. Box 95026, Lincoln NE 68509-5026.
