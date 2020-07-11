RAVENNA — A new medical provider has filled the health care gap in Ravenna.
Heartland Health Center Ravenna Medical opened Monday at 104 W. Seneca St. in Ravenna, which has been without a clinic since Dec. 1 when the Ravenna Medical Clinic closed its doors.
Heartland Health Center Chief Executive Officer Tami Smith said in a phone interview that the Grand Island clinic expanded to Ravenna because there was limited health care available in the community and surrounding area. The nearest clinics in Grand Island and Kearney are at least a 30-minute drive from Ravenna.
“We accept all insurances and also have the sliding fee scale to offer to the uninsured,” she said.
As of Friday, Smith said the Heartland Health Center Ravenna Medical has been well-received during its first week.
“From a couple comments I’ve heard, I feel the community’s been really receptive and excited to be able to get appointments set up at the Ravenna clinic,” she said. “Granted, we started very slow this week with the number of appointments we’ve made, but we’ve pretty much filled them up every day. That’s a huge accomplishment for your first week.”
The Ravenna clinic is a satellite of the Heartland Health Center in Grand Island. It has hired a staff, including a licensed practical nurse, receptionist and nurse practitioner, to operate the Ravenna clinic four days a week. Smith said they still are seeking a registered nurse to work at the clinic.
The clinic is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, but the clinic eventually will be open five days a week.
Leading the team in Ravenna is nurse practitioner Michelle Clark of Shelton. She said in a Heartland Health Clinic press release that she is passionate about serving rural communities.
“I am so looking forward to the services that Heartland Health Center will bring into the Ravenna community,” Clark said. “I am passionate about offering high-quality health care and I look forward to building relationships with the patients and their families.”
The release said the Ravenna clinic offers comprehensive medical services to all ages. Services include women’s and men’s health visits, care for chronic conditions, acute care for sicknesses and minor injuries and physicals. Blood draws and shots also can be administered at the clinic, but not X-rays.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said they are asking people with respiratory illnesses to visit with a provider via telehealth. To also protect the community against the spread of the coronavirus, the clinic is allowing only one person at a time in the waiting room. Additionally, staff and patients wear face masks, and staff practices extra handwashing.
Smith said, “As I tell my team, we need to be part of the solution, not the problem.”
She added that she appreciates patients’ willingness to follow and respect the clinic’s COVID-19 protection guidelines.
As of right now there is no COVID-19 testing at the Ravenna clinic but they are working with community partners to assure patients get testing if needed.
It had taken several months to open a new clinic in the Ravenna area, but in the meantime Smith had encouraged Ravenna residents to establish care at the Heartland Health Center in Grand Island.
Ravenna Medical Clinic owner Ryan Lieske announced in September that he would close the clinic Dec. 1 because it had lost money the prior year.
Smith visited with Ravenna business owners and community members in November to gauge their interest in bringing Heartland Health Center to town.
Ravenna Mayor Peg Dethlefs, in a January interview, said community members were interested in Heartland Health Center and its ability to serve patients with various economic situations.
Dethlefs, Ravenna City Councilman Ritch Havranek and economic development board member Linda Zinnel were part of the committee to select Heartland Health Center. A total of four parties expressed interested in serving Ravenna’s health care needs.
The city of Ravenna owns the property and building at 104 W. Seneca St. Smith said the Heartland Health Center is leasing the building from the city.
Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gena McPherson said she is excited that a new clinic has come to town. She personally already has scheduled her children for their physicals this week at the clinic.
“Everybody’s just like, all right, let’s do this. Let’s get our appointments in,” she said.
McPherson said the new clinic is also good for Ravenna economically.
“The logic behind it is the more you have to go out of town to visit a doctor, the more you are to get groceries while you’re there going to the doctor and picking up other items,” she said. “So if you’re not leaving town to do those things, you’re more likely to do that shopping here.”
