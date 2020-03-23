HOLDREGE — Due to widespread transmission of the coronavirus, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Health Alert Network Advisory announced that public health authorities have determined that a diagnosis of COVID-19 from a health care provider without testing is enough to warrant self-isolation.
Evidence suggests that 80 percent of COVID-19 infections are mild and might not warrant a health care visit or lab test. Capacity and supplies for COVID-19 laboratory testing currently are limited and being prioritized to highest risk individuals.
Therefore, the following symptoms are enough to warrant self-isolation:
- Temperature
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
Self-isolation means an individual is staying home and limiting contact with other people in the household, according to a Two Rivers press release.
People with those symptoms, or people returning from China, Iran, most European countries, United Kingdom and Ireland, should self-isolate.
Also, the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory will attempt to test any patient in the following groups:
- Inpatients: For suspected COVID-19, who have had negative test results on flu tests and respiratory panels.
- Outpatients: Vulnerable or high-risk populations, including health care workers, public safety workers, nursing home workers and day care workers.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the seven-county district of the Two Rivers Public Health Department.