KEARNEY — The Positive Pressure Coalition will host “Help! I’m Raising a Teen” 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 24th St.
Panelists will include Christine Chasek, University of Nebraska at Kearney associate professor in the Department of Counseling and School Psychology; Rob Taillon, a school resource officer at the Kearney Police Department; and Harly Amy, investigator, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Mefferd, an attorney from the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, will be the moderator.
The presentation will cover teen use of marijuana and vaping. Local law enforcement and health care professionals will discuss various drugs and how to effectively talk about them with your teenager.
The event is hosted by Positive Pressure, which is part of Buffalo County Community Partners, InSight Counseling, BCSO and KPD.
For more information, contact Wanda Fedorchik, BCCP substance abuse prevention coordinator, at 308-865-2283 or visit positivepressure@bcchp.org.
