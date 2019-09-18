LINCOLN — Help still is available for those who suffered flood damage through July 14 earlier this year.
FEMA encourages Nebraska residents who registered for disaster assistance to stay in touch. If they change addresses or phone numbers, they should contact FEMA to update their information. Missing or incorrect information could delay receiving assistance.
Those who have applied for disaster assistance may check their status by calling FEMA’s help line at 800-621-FEMA (3362), or visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
Those who have not opened an online account may do so at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
Applicants have the right to appeal FEMA’s eligibility decision, including the amount of the grant, within 60 days of receiving their determination letter. Appeals must be made in writing and explain why the agency should re-evaluate its decision.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
For information, or to check the status of a submitted appeal letter, contact the FEMA help line.
Upload letters and supporting documentation to your account on www.disasterassistance.gov. Fax documentation to 800-827-8112, along with the cover sheet provided with your FEMA determination letter.
The 4-digit disaster number and your 9-digit FEMA application number should be on all submitted documents. The appeal must be signed by you, the co-applicant, or a third party authorized to appeal on your behalf.
Letters also may be mailed to FEMA at the National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055
You will receive a decision letter from FEMA within 90 days of FEMA’s receipt of your appeal.
- The Nebraska Rural Response hotline (800-464-0258) is a contact for anyone who needs mental and emotional post-flood help. Volunteers may direct callers to a mental health counselor. They also may direct farmers to Farm Finance Clinics.
- Although the Small Business Administration deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans has expired, SBA still may accept late loan applications for physical property damage on a case-by-case basis. Visit SBA’s disaster webpage, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email SBA Disaster Customer Service. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call 800-877-8339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.