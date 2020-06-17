KEARNEY — For the second year in a row, the HelpCare Clinic has earned a Gold Rating for 2020 as measured by the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics’ Quality Standards Program.
The rating is the highest honor in the program, which annually quantifies the level of care provided by free clinics across the nation, based on seven standards.
“We are so blessed to have established a structure that has allowed us to continue to serve through these uncertain times,” said Becky Kraenow, executive director. “This work is so important for the health of the communities we serve, and it wouldn’t be possible without those who donate their time and talents in an incredibly compassionate way.”
The NAFC’s mission is to ensure that the medically underserved population has access to affordable health care.