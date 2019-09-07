KEARNEY — HelpCare Clinic will host a free flu shot clinic 3-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the clinic at 3015 A Avenue for eligible community members.
Walgreens Pharmacy will administer the vaccine to adults, while Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will vaccinate youths.
To qualify, patients must live or work in Buffalo or Kearney counties, have no health insurance and earn at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level annually. Individuals do not have to be current HelpCare Clinic patients. For questions about eligibility, contact HelpCare Clinic, 308-224-2392.
HelpCare Clinic is a free and charitable clinic where uninsured, impoverished individuals receive care from paid and volunteer medical providers. To learn more, visit HelpCareClinic.org.
