KEARNEY — HelpCare Clinic at 3015 Ave. A has achieved a Gold Level for 2019 as measured by the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics’ Quality Standards Program.
The program, evaluated annually, quantifies the level of care provided by free clinics across the nation.
“We’re honored to have achieved this Gold Level, and we are so proud of how this community has come together to care for the sick among us,” said Becky Kraenow, executive director for HelpCare Clinic.
The NAFC ensures that the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. The Quality Standards Program measures member clinics based on seven standards.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Each year, the NAFC surveys all member clinics. Clinics can receive no rating, Bronze, Silver and Gold. The Gold Rating is the highest honor in the program.
HelpCare Clinic is a nonprofit clinic that cares for uninsured, low-income individuals with paid and volunteer medical providers. Visit HelpCareClinic.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.