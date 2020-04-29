KEARNEY — While masks are made, stores are closed and schoolchildren are learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Helping Hands Faith in Action Group is helping the homebound.
The group was the brainchild of Denise Zwiener, executive director of Buffalo County Community Partners, who knew that many seniors and the disabled were likely to need assistance during this time.
“We knew we’d need volunteers through the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.
So far, volunteers, all primarily church members, have delivered groceries and chatted by phone with those who feel isolated. They have visited people in person by holding front-porch conversations.
Entire congregations are donating food, along with money for groceries, personal hygiene supplies and other basic needs. They deliver those items as well.
BCCP had a list of 35 area churches that had assisted with flood relief last year. It invited representatives from those congregations to join this new effort. Its first meeting, via Zoom, was March 23. Attendees were asked what needs they saw in the community and whether their congregations might help.
It took off from there.
Also assisting were the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, pastors and others.
Erin Davis, the SCNAAA aging and disability resource center options counselor, receives requests for help and matches volunteers with those needs. So far, she has lined up 20 residents with volunteers.
“Some volunteers want to check in with people on the phone. Others are doing grocery delivery, or having ‘porch conversations’ with people. It’s going very well,” she said.
This program aims to ensure that its services are not duplicated elsewhere, and that no other community funding is available to support a homebound person’s needs, according to the BCCP website.
Most volunteers are members of area churches. Volunteers with no church affiliation must authorize the Kearney Police Department to do informal background checks on them for the security of those they help, Davis said.
One volunteer is Janelle Grabowski, a member of the BCCP board of directors and the BCCP Suicide Prevention Coalition. She is the Helping Hands representative from Ravenna. She, in turn, invited other pastors to participate.
“In Ravenna, I’m delivering meals from the Senior Center to the people that are homebound,” she said.
Grabowski added that the group also can assist people with rent, medical bills or small but necessary home projects.
The group, with its community connections, also assists BCCP by letting the nonprofit know what needs are out there, Zwiener said. Needs include:
- Obtaining more “culturally appropriate” foods at local food pantries, such as corn meal, tortillas, oil, salt and beans.
- Finding housing for people who are displaced due to COVID-19.
- Finding resources for non-English-speaking residents to connect to medical care.
- Finding funds to support housing, transportation, medical and food needs for people.
Zwiener said the group will continue its mission as long as there’s a need.
“I ask at the end of every meeting if they want to meet again, and every time, I hear a resounding ‘Yes,’” Zwiener said. “There is so much information to package and organize. We are trying to do our best.”