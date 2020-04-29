KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney students disrupted by the COVID19 pandemic are …

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday,…

KEARNEY — When demand for surgical masks skyrocketed nationally a few weeks ago and hospital…

Find help or volunteer

For assistance during the COVID-19 crisis, including meals, groceries or basic supplies, call Erin Davis at 308-234-1851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

People of faith communities are invited to volunteer for Helping Hands by signing up at bcchp.org/covid19volunteer

Donations may be sent at bcchp.org/donate or mailed to Buffalo County Community Partners, P.O. Box 1466, Kearney, NE 68848. Write ‘Helping Hands’ in the memo.