KEARNEY — The winners for the May game of the Kearney Hub’s Blazing Hot Bingo game, which is sponsored by Bruce Furniture of Kearney, were drawn Tuesday live online at Facebook.com/kearneyhub.
The winners for May and their prize money are:
- $400 Blackout — Lezlie Maas of Orleans
- $250 “H” — Kathy Zinnel of Kearney
- $150 “N” — Paula Kraft of Kearney
- $100 “T” — Colene Beck of Kearney
Green cards are being played now through June.
The red cards for the July game will be distributed in the June 27 Kearney Hub.
For details and complete rules, visit kearneyhub.com/bingo.