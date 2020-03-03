KEARNEY — Two more candidates have entered the race to replace retiring Buffalo County Commissioner Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek, transforming it into a six-person contest.

The filing deadline for non-incumbent candidates was 5 p.m. Monday for the May 12 primary election.

Reiter’s announcement he wouldn’t seek a third term set off a parade of candidates seeking to replace him. Here’s a look at filings in that race and others:

Buffalo Co. Board Dist. 4

(1 position)

Republican: Non-incumbent: Joseph Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Daniel Lynch of Kearney, Lanny Ingram of Kearney, Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek, Justin Smolik and Virgil Kenney, both of Amherst.

Democrat: No filing

Buffalo Co. Board Dist. 2

(1 position)

Republican: Incumbent: Ron Loeffelholz of Kearney

Democrat: No filing

Buffalo Co. Board Dist. 6

(1 position)

Republican: Incumbent: Bill McMullen of Kearney; non-incumbent: Jay Bruegman of Kearney.

Democrat: No filing

Kearney School Board

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Kathy Gifford

Non-incumbent: Steve Gaasch, Justin Simmons, Dave Brandt and Kasey Hermann

Pleasanton School Board

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Lisa Nichols and Bruce Loeffelholz

Non-incumbent: Kelly Wentz, Justin Pierce, Seth Kucera and Trevor Sievert

Gibbon School Board

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Brian Kroll and Kimberly Wadkins

Non-incumbent: Michelle Eutsler

Elm Creek School Board

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Suzanne Brodine, Morgan Fouts and J.C. Ourada

Non-incumbent: Ryan Harbur and Lynette Mitchell

Amherst School Board

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Ryan Fisher and Terry Abbott

Non-incumbent: Jess Day

Ravenna School Board

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Marc Vacek and Tara Schirmer

Non-incumbent: Mike Voelker

Shelton School Board

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Russ Muhlbach and Christina Lewis (write-in)

Gibbon Mayor

(1 position)

Incumbent: Deborah VanMatre

Non-incumbent: Johnathon Pearson, Kenneth Mayfield and Ron Robinson

Gibbon City Council

Ward I

(1 position)

Incumbent: Derrick Clevenger

Ward II

(1 position)

Incumbent: Robert Krier

Kearney City Council

(3 positions)

Incumbent: Stan Clouse, Jonathan Nikkila and Bruce Lear

Non-incumbent: Jaden Longfellow

Ravenna City Council

(2 positions)

Incumbent: Ritch Havranek and Russ Crowell

Non-incumbent: Deb Reimers and Richard Douglas

Nebraska Legislature

District 37

Incumbent: John Lowe of Kearney

Non-incumbent: Mercadies Damratowski of Kearney

U.S. House

District 3

Republican: Incumbent Adrian Smith

Non-incumbent: William Elfgren of Overton, Larry Lee Scott Bolinger of Alliance, Justin Moran of Atkinson and Arron Kowalski of Grand Island.

Democrat: Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha

Libertarian: Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island

U.S. Senate

Republican:

Incumbent: Ben Sasse of Fremont

Non-incumbent: Matt Innis of Crete

Democrat:

Non-incumbent: Dennis Frank Macek of Lincoln and Chris Janicek of Omaha

