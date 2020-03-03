KEARNEY — Two more candidates have entered the race to replace retiring Buffalo County Commissioner Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek, transforming it into a six-person contest.
The filing deadline for non-incumbent candidates was 5 p.m. Monday for the May 12 primary election.
Reiter’s announcement he wouldn’t seek a third term set off a parade of candidates seeking to replace him. Here’s a look at filings in that race and others:
Buffalo Co. Board Dist. 4
(1 position)
Republican: Non-incumbent: Joseph Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Daniel Lynch of Kearney, Lanny Ingram of Kearney, Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek, Justin Smolik and Virgil Kenney, both of Amherst.
Democrat: No filing
Buffalo Co. Board Dist. 2
(1 position)
Republican: Incumbent: Ron Loeffelholz of Kearney
Democrat: No filing
Buffalo Co. Board Dist. 6
(1 position)
Republican: Incumbent: Bill McMullen of Kearney; non-incumbent: Jay Bruegman of Kearney.
Democrat: No filing
Kearney School Board
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Kathy Gifford
Non-incumbent: Steve Gaasch, Justin Simmons, Dave Brandt and Kasey Hermann
Pleasanton School Board
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Lisa Nichols and Bruce Loeffelholz
Non-incumbent: Kelly Wentz, Justin Pierce, Seth Kucera and Trevor Sievert
Gibbon School Board
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Brian Kroll and Kimberly Wadkins
Non-incumbent: Michelle Eutsler
Elm Creek School Board
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Suzanne Brodine, Morgan Fouts and J.C. Ourada
Non-incumbent: Ryan Harbur and Lynette Mitchell
Amherst School Board
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Ryan Fisher and Terry Abbott
Non-incumbent: Jess Day
Ravenna School Board
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Marc Vacek and Tara Schirmer
Non-incumbent: Mike Voelker
Shelton School Board
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Russ Muhlbach and Christina Lewis (write-in)
Gibbon Mayor
(1 position)
Incumbent: Deborah VanMatre
Non-incumbent: Johnathon Pearson, Kenneth Mayfield and Ron Robinson
Gibbon City Council
Ward I
(1 position)
Incumbent: Derrick Clevenger
Ward II
(1 position)
Incumbent: Robert Krier
Kearney City Council
(3 positions)
Incumbent: Stan Clouse, Jonathan Nikkila and Bruce Lear
Non-incumbent: Jaden Longfellow
Ravenna City Council
(2 positions)
Incumbent: Ritch Havranek and Russ Crowell
Non-incumbent: Deb Reimers and Richard Douglas
Nebraska Legislature
District 37
Incumbent: John Lowe of Kearney
Non-incumbent: Mercadies Damratowski of Kearney
U.S. House
District 3
Republican: Incumbent Adrian Smith
Non-incumbent: William Elfgren of Overton, Larry Lee Scott Bolinger of Alliance, Justin Moran of Atkinson and Arron Kowalski of Grand Island.
Democrat: Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha
Libertarian: Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island
U.S. Senate
Republican:
Incumbent: Ben Sasse of Fremont
Non-incumbent: Matt Innis of Crete
Democrat:
Non-incumbent: Dennis Frank Macek of Lincoln and Chris Janicek of Omaha