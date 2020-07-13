KEARNEY — It has been two decades since 4-H livestock was judged in the Gilbert Stafford Arena at a Buffalo County Fair.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Educator Kerry Elsen of Miller remembers being one of those exhibitors in the covered building open on the sides at the 1999 fair, her last as a 4-H member.
“I showed all of my career in the Stafford Arena,” Elsen said. “I was in the last group of 4-H’ers who did not show in the Ag Pavilion” which was used at the county fair for the first time in 2000.
Now, she leads the Buffalo County Extension team working with Fairgrounds Manager Dave Roseberry to plan a July 21-27, 2020, fair designed for the COVID-19 era.
The fair is closed to the public and will have only 4-H events — no carnival, concerts, other entertainment or food vendors — and again will use the Stafford Arena for the sheep, goat, dairy and beef shows.
Fair pre-entries were due July 6.
“Everything is lower than it has typically been,” Elsen said. “There’s a bigger difference in static entries than for livestock, more significant.”
4-H members had the option to submit virtual entries. She said there were no virtual entries for static exhibits and only one bucket calf and one goat in the livestock virtual entries.
While most fair lovers must stay away this year, anyone can watch the animal shows live online. Elsen said they will be livestreamed by KRVN and also a second source when there are two shows at the same time.
Safety first
“Certainly, we’ve gotten some information from other counties, especially those that are similar in size to Buffalo County,” Elsen said about planning for a unique Buffalo County Fair.
Hundreds of decisions about venues and logistics have had to fit 4-H event needs and comply with COVID-19 health protection guidelines from the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Mask rules have been established for the fair.
Elsen said masks may be worn by anyone during fair week, but must be worn by judges, Extension staff and volunteers for static exhibits and the 4-H Horse Show, and everyone participating in other animal shows. Family members, 4-H’ers and others who are show observers are encouraged to wear masks.
“People should bring their own masks,” Elsen said.
Roseberry said there will be hand sanitizing stations around the fairgrounds.
Static exhibits
The Exhibit Building will be the new site for 4-H static exhibits. It’s larger than the usual site, an Extension Building room, and better can provide social distancing space.
For entry day July 21, 4-H families will be assigned delivery times, which will be set alphabetically and also based on the number of families and entries for each letter. The same system will apply to take-home days on July 23-24.
Static exhibits will be judged June 22. Each 4-H’er will have specific appointments for up to three entries for interviews with judges. “They can do that in any category,” Elsen said. “... Most interviews are five minutes in length or less.”
Setting display tables around the main Exhibit Building room’s perimeter also will help to maintain six feet of social distancing between judges and during interview judging.
The 4-H food entries will need to present well this year because judges won’t be allowed to taste them. “They’ll have to take a lot of other things into consideration,” Elsen said.
If judges touch 4-H entries, they must wear a new set of gloves to handle the next exhibit or apply hand sanitizer between items.
Large animals
Participants in 4-H Horse Show events must maintain social distance within the large outdoor arena. There will be poles and barrels, but no roping events this year.
Events for all species will be show-and-go with animals brought to the fairgrounds the morning of show day and taken home when it’s done. There will be no overnight stalling.
Elsen and Roseberry said 4-H families will enter through the fairgrounds’ northeast gate. Most vehicles and stock trailers will be parked in grassy areas east of Stafford Arena or south of it and the small animal barns.
Weigh-ins will be scheduled by family 7-9 a.m. on show days. Elsen said there will be no scanning for carcass contests this year, so fewer volunteers are needed.
With the exception of pigs, animals must be tied up where the families parked when they are not being shown.
“We will have stall space for the hogs,” Elsen said, spread out in the south end of the Ag Pavilion. “And the show ring will be where the beef are typically stalled.”
Wash racks on the south side of the Ag Pavilion will be available, but families must bring their own water hoses. “They (the animals) should come as ready as they can be,” Elsen said, so she doesn’t expect there to be a lot of washing and grooming on the fairgrounds.
There will be no seating provided at any of the shows, Roseberry said, “but they can bring their own lawn chairs.”
Fair officials will watch for any large gatherings of 4-H’ers or others outside of the show ring.
There will be no live sale, but Buffalo County 4-H supporters can make bids through an online “premium auction” at marshallbid.com from noon July 28 to 9 a.m. July 31.
Elsen said 4-H’ers will retain ownership, so 100 percent of the bids will go to them. Any buyer wanting a market-ready beef, lamb, goat or pig for the freezer can make arrangements with the 4-H family.
Small animals
The new venue for small animal shows — dog, companion animals, rabbits and poultry — is the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department’s bingo stand.
Because it’s covered, no tent had to be rented and its wide counters on four sides will help to maintain social distance between exhibitors.
Fair officials want 4-H’ers and their animals to leave the fairgrounds when they are finished showing for the day. Elsen said that’s not required because some may have family members still involved in an event.
She added that the 4-H’ers will get their ribbons before they leave.
Missing this year
When asked how the “no general public” rule will be enforced during fair week, Roseberry and Elsen said wristbands will be distributed to 4-H families, fair board members, Extension and fairgrounds staff, and volunteers, with a different one for each fair day.
“So if we see somebody without a wristband, we’re going to know,” Roseberry said, and they will be asked to leave.
So what will the veterans of many Buffalo County fairs miss this year?
“It’s definitely not having the 4-H’ers hanging around and not seeing their interest in each other,” said Elsen, who remembers making friends from other towns as a 4-H’er attending fairs.
“It’s just all the different relationships you build over the years with people who aren’t going to be here,” Roseberry said, listing as examples the 4-H families, sound and light technicians for concerts, and the carnival crew he knows is hurting from having so many fair dates canceled.
One other thing. “I usually have a corn dog every year,” he said.